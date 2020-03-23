Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Ensslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Marie Ensslin SDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Marie Ensslin SDS Notice
Sister Marie Ensslin SDS

Milwaukee - Died March 21, 2020. Born August 16, 1934 to Walter and Rose (Gorzynski) Ensslin in Milwaukee. Sister Marie, formerly Mary Richard, was professed 65 years with Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She dedicated her years in active ministry to education, including teaching students with special needs. Sister Marie is survived by a niece and nephew and members of the Salvatorian Family. A private funeral service will be held and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials to Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline