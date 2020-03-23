|
|
Sister Marie Ensslin SDS
Milwaukee - Died March 21, 2020. Born August 16, 1934 to Walter and Rose (Gorzynski) Ensslin in Milwaukee. Sister Marie, formerly Mary Richard, was professed 65 years with Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She dedicated her years in active ministry to education, including teaching students with special needs. Sister Marie is survived by a niece and nephew and members of the Salvatorian Family. A private funeral service will be held and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials to Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020