Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 PM
ST. SEBASTIAN CHURCH
5400 W. Washington Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. SEBASTIAN CHURCH
5400 W. Washington Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Marie F. Selas Notice
Selas, Marie F. (Nee Kronberger) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Jerome for 56 years. Loving mother of Robert, Donald, Nancy (Roger) Edwards and Michael Selas. Cherished grandma of Ashley (Jordan) Slavik and Rachel Selas. Great-grandma of Charlotte and Baby Girl on the way. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, from 10:30 AM-11:45 PM at ST. SEBASTIAN CHURCH, 5400 W. Washington Blvd., Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 PM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions text 414-301-6422 to 1847888
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
