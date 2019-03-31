Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Marie H. Schupp

Schupp, Marie H. (Nee Sinicke) Found peace March 27, 2019 at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Schupp, Sr. Loving mother of Jeannette Schupp, Bob (Nancy), and Tom (Gina). Proud grandmother of Sarah (Paul) Morden, Erin (Lance) Mosher, Michael (Kelly), Kristin, Alexis, and Adriana. Great-grandmother of Jonathon, Emma, Bryson, Sylis, and Kaydence. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Bob and Marie were owners and operators of Schupp Heating and Air Conditioning. Marie was an accomplished seamstress, so much as to owning her own company Marie's Custom Sewing. She also enjoyed candy making, trivia, and card playing. Visitation will be Tuesday at Schaff Funeral Home 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at St. Martin of Tours Church (7963 S. 116th St. Franklin) 10:00 AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Brookfield Memory Care and Serenity Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
