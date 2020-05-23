Marie "Mary" Haita(Nee Krikorian) Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Age 81. Cherished wife of the late John "Honest John," for 61 years. Loving mother of Yerchanik "Happy" (Daniel) Bartes, Vartwee "Tania" Venhaus, Avedis "Butch" (Linda) Haita, and John (Carla) Haita, Jr. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Ashley), Jacob (Danae), Joshua, Amanda (Matt), Brielle, Nadalia, and Nino. Great-grandmother of Grace, Nora, Logan (angel in Heaven), Wyatt, and Evan. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Mary was born and raised in Greece and came to America in 1958. In one week's time, she met the love of her life and married him six days later. Mary was an excellent cook, known for her Greek and Armenian dishes. You never left her house hungry! Mary had an amazing green thumb, tending to plants in her home green house, and roses in her garden. She loved opera music, too. She was a mother to many people, and loved to entertain. Along with her husband, in Hales Corners, she co-owned John's Spur Service, Union 76, and ended their career with Phillips 66. She took special pride in her Mary's Lil Mart. She was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church. She was very devoted to her faith and family. Mary loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Thank you to Mary's caregivers Andrea, Bonnie, Denise, Linda, Monique, and Renee. A very special thank you to her granddaughter, Brielle, who selflessly cared for her grandmother in her end days.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, from 4-6:45PM. Prayer service 7PM. Meet at the Funeral Home on Friday at 11AM for procession to Good Hope Cemetery for Committal Prayers.