Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Marie Ingebrigtson

Marie Ingebrigtson
Marie Ingebrigtson

Hales Corners - (Nee Potter) Age 94. Born into eternal life on November 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Oran. Loving mother of Michael (Karen) Ingebrigtson, Daniel (Janice) Ingebrigtson and Debra Ingebrigtson. Proud grandma of Shawn, Jason, Mari, Levi, Seth, Joel, Rick, Shane, Jodi and Ben. Blessed with 21 great-grandchildren, 9 step great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Further survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday November 16th from 5-7 PM. Service at 7 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
