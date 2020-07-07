Marie J. Olson
Waterford - Olson, Marie J. (nee. Jung) age 73 of Waterford passed away peacefully on Monday July 6, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living - Memory Care Unit. Visitation on Thursday July 9th 10-11:45 AM at Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 with services beginning at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
. Family would like to say Thank You to the Doctors and Staff at Waterford Senior Living - Memory Care Unit for their loving care of Marie. Full obituary at: www.mealyfuneralhome.com