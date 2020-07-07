1/1
Marie J. Olson
Marie J. Olson

Waterford - Olson, Marie J. (nee. Jung) age 73 of Waterford passed away peacefully on Monday July 6, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living - Memory Care Unit. Visitation on Thursday July 9th 10-11:45 AM at Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 with services beginning at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Family would like to say Thank You to the Doctors and Staff at Waterford Senior Living - Memory Care Unit for their loving care of Marie. Full obituary at: www.mealyfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall
JUL
9
Service
12:00 PM
Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall
Funeral services provided by
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
