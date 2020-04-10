Resources
Sister Marie June Skender SSSF

Sister Marie June Skender SSSF Notice
Sr. Marie June Skender SSSF

Milwaukee - April 7, 2020. Age 83 years. Survived by her brother Steven(Kathie) Skender of Port Charlotte, FL, her sister Shirley(Richard) Willms of West Allis, WI, nieces, nephews, cousins, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 67 years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 16. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
