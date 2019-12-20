|
Marie L. Aiello Arlington
Milwaukee - (nee Signa) Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her parents Santo and Lucy Signa; sister Phyllis and brother Anthony. Beloved wife of the late Hans Arlington. Loving mother of Lucille, Anthony (Diane) and Daniel Aiello. Proud Nanni of James (Irene), John (Nicole), Mina (Erik), Nicholas, Anthony and Joseph; great-grandmother of Isabella, Vincent, James, Joe, Erin, Bridget, Eva, Oliver and Winona. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends.
Marie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 28, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Divine Infant Catholic Church, 1600 Newcastle Avenue, Westchester, Illinois, followed by the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Memorials in Marie's name may be made to Vitas Hospice, 2675 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 500, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019