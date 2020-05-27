Marie L. Butz(nee Ditterick) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at age 78. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard G. Butz. Loving mother of Sharon (Bob) Torres and Jenny (Shane) Benavides. Further survived by grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W CAPITOL DR. Friday May 29 from 4 to 5:45 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.