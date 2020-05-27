Marie L. Butz
Marie L. Butz

(nee Ditterick) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at age 78. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard G. Butz. Loving mother of Sharon (Bob) Torres and Jenny (Shane) Benavides. Further survived by grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W CAPITOL DR. Friday May 29 from 4 to 5:45 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 05:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
MAY
29
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
