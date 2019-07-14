|
Pfister, Marie L. (Nee Leonhardt) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Age 100. Beloved wife of the late Henry D. Pfister for 71 years. Loving mother of Dean (Judy), Craig (Edie) Pfister and Cheryl (Dave) Lewis. Loved Grandma of Chris (Lynann) and Derek (Kelly). Great-grandma of Elyse. Also cherished by other relatives, friends and her wonderful, loving friend Katie. Visitation at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8121 W. Hope Ave., Thursday, July 18, 10:30-11:30AM. Funeral Service 11:30AM. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Marie was devoted to her church and loved to read, garden, and spend time with her family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019