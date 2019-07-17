|
Stankowski, Marie M. "Mickey" (Nee Gross) 92, of South Milwaukee, born in Milwaukee on June 18, 1927, died suddenly at home on Friday, June 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 62 years of the late Severin Stankowski. The loving mother of Julianna (Don) Barber, the late Peter (Karen) Stankowski, Lillian (the late Patrick) Burns, and Kathleen (Lawrence) Check. The very proud grandma of Matthew Stankowski, Timothy (Sarah) Barber, Michael (Marlaena) Barber, Theresa (Jeffrey Rivera) Burns, Kari Stankowski, Kathryn Barber, Trisha (Aaron) Lewandowski, Ann Hancock, Robert (Chastann) Burns, Jonathan Hancock, and Joshua and Jeremy Check. The beloved "Big Grandma Marie" to her great-grandchildren; Samantha Burns, Dominic and Max Rivera, Mallory Smith, Victoria, Patrick and Katelyn Burns, Matty and Alex Barber, Owynn and Anora Barber, and Elizabeth Hancock. The life-long friend of Marvella Lyskawa and the late Mary Frejnik. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. She is also preceded in death by her parents Willard and Lillian (nee Goodman) Gross, and her sister and brother-in-law Ruth and John Krenzer. Marie was a retiree of Trinity Memorial Hospital (now Aurora St. Luke's South Shore) where she worked for many years in Payroll, Data Processing and Medical Records. In her earlier years she worked as an operator at the telephone company and in the offices at Crucible Steel Milwaukee. While working at Crucible Steel, she had cause to temporarily work on the foundry floor during a labor strike. She was also a wife, mother, and homemaker. Family was an important part of her life, and she enjoyed spending time with them both at home and her camping trailer. She was fond of working on jigsaw puzzles and watching fireworks. Since the loss of her husband in 2011, Marie was able to remain in her home with the devoted care and support of her family, especially her daughter Kathleen. She was kept in the safety and comfort of a familiar environment, allowing her to maintain her quality of life while fulfilling her wishes and keeping a promise made to Severin. She passed quietly with dignity in her bed. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish, 800 Marquette Ave., So. Milwaukee, from 10 AM - 12 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marie's memory to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019