Marie Martha Bialozynski Notice
Bialozynski, Marie Martha Age 107, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born on February 2, 1912 to Michael and Emily Walczak (nee Koscieliak). Marie loved gardening and knitting and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie is survived by son Jerry (Jeanne), grandchildren Christopher (Carolyn) Bialozynski and Lisa (Alfred) Zamora, great-grandchildren Ava & Alec Zamora, Laura & Mason Bialozynski and many nieces and nephews. She proceeded in death by her parents and brothers Harry, Eugene, Ralph and sisters Ceil (Tomaszewski), Clara (Przybulski). Visitation on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7pm with a 7pm Funeral Service. Please meet at the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10am for the procession to St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
