Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Marie R. Bellante

Marie R. Bellante Notice
Bellante, Marie R. (Nee Calderone) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 19, 2019 at the age of 93. Reunited with her beloved husband, Salvatore (Samuel). Loving mother of Joseph, Rose Mary (Chris) Costakis, and Diane (Art) Zaffino. Beloved grandmother of Tina Klawitter, Anthony (Lauren) Zaffino, Christie Costakis, Alyssa Zaffino. Proud great grandmother of 5 grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives. Visitation at the funeral home Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 1 to 3. Memorials to the family are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
