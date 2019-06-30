Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
7400 W. Lapham St.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
7400 W. Lapham St.
Marie R. Casto Notice
Casto, Marie R. (Nee Scolini) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, June 26, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Earl Sr. Dear mother of Earl (Jean) Casto, Patricia Graf, Holly Coons and the late Danny Casto. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Funeral Home 5-7PM and Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Lutheran Church (7400 W. Lapham St.) 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
