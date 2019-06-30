|
|
Casto, Marie R. (Nee Scolini) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, June 26, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Earl Sr. Dear mother of Earl (Jean) Casto, Patricia Graf, Holly Coons and the late Danny Casto. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Funeral Home 5-7PM and Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Lutheran Church (7400 W. Lapham St.) 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019