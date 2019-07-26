Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH, ST. ALEXANDER CAMPUS
1568 W. Holt Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH, ST. ALEXANDER CAMPUS
1568 W. Holt Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Rose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Rose Notice
Wierzbinski, Rose Marie (Nee Kazmierski) Born to Eternal Life Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Chester Wierzbinski. Loving Mom of Jeannine (the late Frank Glowacki and the late Steven) Benkovic, David (Deborah) Gary (Denise) Daniel (the late Kristine) and Donald (Heidi). Loving Grandma of Mark, Timothy, Michael, Sarah, Anne, Angela, Lisa, Marie, Colleen, Mitchell, Jacob and Carly. Great-Grandma of James, Donald, Nathan, Lucas and Evelyn. Dear friend of Richard Weiss. Preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Emily (nee Staszak), and her brother and sisters. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 at ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH, ST. ALEXANDER CAMPUS, 1568 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at 10:30AM. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorials, if so desired may be made to Hunger Task Force in Rose's name.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
jsonline