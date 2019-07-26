|
Wierzbinski, Rose Marie (Nee Kazmierski) Born to Eternal Life Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Chester Wierzbinski. Loving Mom of Jeannine (the late Frank Glowacki and the late Steven) Benkovic, David (Deborah) Gary (Denise) Daniel (the late Kristine) and Donald (Heidi). Loving Grandma of Mark, Timothy, Michael, Sarah, Anne, Angela, Lisa, Marie, Colleen, Mitchell, Jacob and Carly. Great-Grandma of James, Donald, Nathan, Lucas and Evelyn. Dear friend of Richard Weiss. Preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Emily (nee Staszak), and her brother and sisters. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 at ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH, ST. ALEXANDER CAMPUS, 1568 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at 10:30AM. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorials, if so desired may be made to Hunger Task Force in Rose's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 26 to July 28, 2019