Maibusch, Sister Regina Marie SSSF May 31st, 2019. Age 92. Dear sister of Father Henry Maibusch. Sister-in-law of Therese Maibusch. Further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 71 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Thursday June 6, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019