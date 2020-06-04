Marie Steinbrenner
Greenfield - Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 98. Marie was born October 19, 1921 to Henry and Katherine Greenemeier in Lincoln Nebraska. She was the beloved wife of the late August. Loving mother of Leslie (the late Horst) Wohkittel, Donna Griffen, the late Kurt (Diane) Steinbrenner, Mary Beth (Randy) Ivalis, Paul (Beth) Steinbrenner and Eric Steinbrenner. Devoted grandma of Laura Steinbrenner, Jason Steinbrenner, Matthew Steinbrenner, Joshua (Amber) Steinbrenner, Leah (David) Swanson, Thomas Steinbrenner, Katherine (Mike) Olson, Joel Ivalis, Ruth (Brion) Sohns, Lauren (Jake) Melnick, Marie (Adam) Bublitz, Katie (Matt) Eller, Emilie (Marcus) Smith, Benjamin Steinbrenner, Peter Steinbrenner, Mark Steinbrenner, and Noah Steinbrenner. Great grandma of 23. Sister of Helen Carver. Preceded in death by her siblings Henry, Esther, Victor, Reinhold, Peter, Martha, and Ruth.
Marie graduated from Bay View High School in 1938 and was a longtime employee of First Wisconsin National Bank. She greatly enjoyed the time spent with her family at their cottage in Three Lakes, WI and she was a long time member of St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church and Zion Ev. Lutheran Church. Marie lived a long, fulfilling life, and was happy to have it revolve around her faith in the Lord and her family.
If desired, memorials to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.
Visitation TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, 3600 S Chicago Ave, South Milwaukee. Funeral Service at 1 PM. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.