|
|
Cianciolo-Carpenter, Marietta Ann (Nee Cianciolo) GRAFTON, formerly of Bayside, Sunday, August 4, 2019, age 67 years. Beloved wife of Joey J. Carpenter, loving mother of Aaron (Jill) Weidenbaum, Gabe (Kristen) Weidenbaum and Rachel (Brandon) Schmidt, proud "Nanie" of Mia, Max, Madison, Norah and Benjamin. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents August F. and Mary Ann (nee Busalacchi) Cianciolo. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 3-4:45PM at St. Joseph Parish, 1619 W. Washington St., Grafton, with Mass following at 5PM. Burial the following day in the parish cemetery. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME Cedarburg 262-376-9600 Eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019