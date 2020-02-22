|
|
Marietta T. "Mary" Falk (Nee Ryan)
West Allis - Passed away Peacefully, Friday February 21, 2020 at the age of 97, surrounded by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Milton, her son Jim and daughter Joan Durr. Loving mom of Jerry (Gayle), Jan (Paul) Wichert and Jean (Brian) Larson. Loving grandma of Paul, Steve, Jenny, Michael, Jennifer, Kristina, Melissa, Nicole, Karyssa and Nolan. Great-grandma of Jacob, Maxwell, Elliott, Paul, Eve, Kate, Brock, Payton, Brooklyn, Mayella, Isabelle, Caleb and Parker. Also loved by sisters, brothers, other relatives and friends, A Special thank you to the Catholic Home, Columbia St. Mary's and Vitas Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial to The American Diabetes Association or The would be appreciated.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday February 27th 4-6:45 PM. Vigil Service 7 PM. Additional Visitation, Friday February 28th at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9306 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee, 10 -10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020