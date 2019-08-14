Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Marija Gottschalk Notice
Gottschalk, Marija (Nee Savic) At rest August 12, 2019 at age 60. She passed away from a sudden illness. Beloved wife of Tim. Loving daughter of Charlotte and the late Mile Savic. Dear sister of Donna (Bob) McKechnie, Mark Savic, and Vera (Jovan) Pantich. Daughter-in-law of Tom Gottschalk Sr. and the late Joann. Sister-in-law of Steve (Debbie), Tom Jr. (Mary), Jeff (Bonnie), and Dan (Wendy). Godmother of Ian and Rori McKechnie. Best friend of Linda Graybar. Further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her special cats Midnight, Shadow, and Mia. Visitation will be Friday at Schaff Funeral Home 12:00 PM until time of service 2:00 PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
