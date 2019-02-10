Services
Marilee Heberer-Schroeder Notice
Heberer-Schroeder, Marilee (Nee Engelbert) Born into Eternal Life on Feb. 7, 2019. Age 69 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Schroeder. Loving mom of Scott and Jim (Jamie). Proud grandma of Adam, Lincoln, and William. Dear sister of John (Donna) Engelbert. Aunt of Nicole and Jessica. Sister-in-law of Nancy (the late Jim) Engelbert. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Marilee will be held Sun. Feb. 17 at the Funeral Home from 1 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
