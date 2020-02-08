Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
Marilee O. Monk Notice
Marilee O. Monk

(Nee McClellan) Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Bryan. Loving mother of the late Susan, the late Keith, Sandy (Mike) Muehlbauer, Colin (Katy) and Alan. Dear grandmother of Jennifer (Charlie), Eric (Danielle), Carl (Maddie), Kyle and Kelly. Great-grandmother of Julienna, Mason, Brendan, Leila, Lauren and Camila. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Services Thursday, Feb. 13 with times pending. Please contact the funeral home for more details.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
