Fralich, Marilyn A. Marilyn Agnes Fralich passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 after a brief but brave battle with cancer. She was 85 years old. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Leona (Nee: Schneider) Rosenbaum. Marilyn graduated from Mercy High School and Marquette University's College of Nursing. She was married to Dr. Joseph Fralich on April 12, 1958. Marilyn and Joe moved to Racine and that is where they raised their two daughters, Ann and Margaret. Marilyn was active at her churches and multiple organizations. When not volunteering, she was cheering on her local sports teams. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, friend and neighbor who will be dearly missed. Surviving are her daughters, Ann (Robert) Johnson of Lincolnshire, IL, and Margaret (Michael) Oteman of Milwaukee; grandchildren Erin, Ryan, and Becky Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph C. Fralich. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, Racine. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019