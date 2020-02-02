Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Stayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn A. Stayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn A. Stayer Notice
Marilyn A. Stayer

Cedarburg - Loving mother of Gayle Strande, Guy, Mark, Jeff, Todd and Terry Hansen, stepchildren Ray and Faith Stayer, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by 1 brother, 3 sisters, other family and friends.

Visitation 3-4PM Thursday, February 6th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, with a Memorial Service at 4PM.

Memorials to Stars and Stripes Honors Flight suggested.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline