|
|
Marilyn A. Stayer
Cedarburg - Loving mother of Gayle Strande, Guy, Mark, Jeff, Todd and Terry Hansen, stepchildren Ray and Faith Stayer, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by 1 brother, 3 sisters, other family and friends.
Visitation 3-4PM Thursday, February 6th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, with a Memorial Service at 4PM.
Memorials to Stars and Stripes Honors Flight suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020