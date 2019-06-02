|
|
Miller, Marilyn Ann (Nee Sothman) Passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Age 81. Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Miller; her parents, Arthur and Blanche Sothman;her brother, Donald Sothman and dear friend Rudolph Meyer. Loving mother to her four sons, Joe (Donna), Chris, Jim (Sherry) and Jeff (Jeanne) Miller. Proud grandma of Amanda (Mike Brooks) Miller, Joseph (Kristin) Miller, Alissa (Tyler) Dorn, Jacob (Jerilyn) Miller, Allison (Jon) Cerqua, Andrew Miller, Justin Miller and Daniel Miller. Cherished great- grandma of Nora, Cooper, Cashton, Lilly and Sophia. Dear aunt of the late Yvonne Zindler and Terry Lindner. Marilyn will be missed by many relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home Monday, June 3 from 10 AM to 12:45 PM. Memorial Service at 1 PM. Memorials to appreciated. Marilyn worked as a nurse for many years. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida. Marilyn was happiest spending time with family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019