Marilyn Ann Nowakowski (Flynn)Cudahy - Completed her journey to Heaven on Fri., June 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving wife of the late Harry Nowakowski. Cherished mother of Barbara (Mike) Dean, Bonnie (David) Robinson, Mark (Patty) Nowakowski, Beth (Andy) Wasikowski and Scott (Rhonda) Nowakowski. Proud grandma of Rachel, Aaron, Paul and Rebecca Robinson; Dana and Luke Nowakowski; Jacob, Chad and Kellie Wasikowski; Anna and Riley Nowakowski. Special great-grandma of Caleb, Brynn, Cade, Blake, Ellie and Ayla. Treasured sister and best friend to Kathleen (Isidro) Lopez and Margie (Tom) Lochowicz. Further survived by loving nieces and nephews with whom she shared a special bond; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Jean Flynn.An open visitation will be held on Fri., June 19th from 9AM until 10AM at the Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of the Lord, Cudahy. *Do to the Covid-19 restrictions, Mass will be limited to immediate family only*. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Masses, Prayers or Project Concerns would be appreciated.Marilyn was devoted to her faith, her late loving husband, and her family. She was passionate about prayer and her love for God. She enjoyed 50 plus years with her high school sweetheart and husband Harry. After retirement, they especially enjoyed vacationing together at Fort Myers Beach. She so loved her family, and had a gift for making everyone feel special. A loving heart has passed, she will be loved and missed forever.A very special thank you for the loving, compassionate care given by the staff at Sylvan Crossing and the ICU staff at St. Luke's South Shore.