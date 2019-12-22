Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alexian Village Milwaukee Chapel
9301 N 76th St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexian Village Milwaukee Chapel
9301 N 76th St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Milwaukee - Marilyn B. Schmit died December 12, 2019 at Alexian Village Milwaukee. She was preceded in death by parents William and Catherine (Weber) Schmit and brother Kenneth. She is survived by nephews Andrew (Kris), Martin (Kandy), William (Sandy), and nieces Tina Theis and Barbara (Kevin) Bichler. Marilyn was born in Sheboygan WI. She was a Racine Dominican for 20 yrs. In the early 70's she moved to Cedarburg, WI and taught music at John Long Middle School until retirement. For the last 6 years Marilyn lived at Alexian Village. Memorial Mass on Monday, December 30, 11am with visitation at 10am at Alexian Village Milwaukee Chapel, 9301 N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53223. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant House or Milwaukee Choristers. Read full obituary at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019
