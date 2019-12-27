Services
Marilyn Betty Leach

Wauwatosa - (Nee Jank) Marilyn was born into eternal life on Sunday December 22, 2019 at the age of 88. Survived by her son Dr. Christopher Kent of Boiling Springs, SC, daughter Candice (Rev.David) Schultz of Orion, IL. Proud grandma of Jonathan (Molly) Schultz, Jordan (Robyn) Schultz, Justin Schultz 3 great grandchildren Ava, Emma and Jack. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Marilyn worked as an administrative assistant at the Medical College of Wisconsin and later retired from Marquette University School of Pediatric Dentistry. After retirement she worked as a receptionist at the Wisconsin Luther Care Center.

As a young woman she was extremely active in Jobs Daughters Bethel 7 and served as Honored Queen. She was then the Bethel Guardian of Bethel 53 and served on the state advisory board.

A visitation will be held on Saturday January 4th at Peace United Methodist Church, 12860 W. North Ave. Brookfield, WI. From 10:00am until time of memorial services at 11:00am.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
