Marilyn Brown
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Brown

Sunrise Feb 1, 1939 - Sunset May 4th 2020. Beloved Mother of Nannette, Nina and Nathaniel Brown. Loving Grandmother of ten grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

She loved and trusted the Lord in everything she did.

Her family will gather for home going services at the New Pitts Mortuary at 11 am - 1:00 PM in Milwaukee 5/12.

2031 West Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53212




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
11:00 - 1:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
2031 W Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53206
(414) 447-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved