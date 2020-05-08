Marilyn Brown
Sunrise Feb 1, 1939 - Sunset May 4th 2020. Beloved Mother of Nannette, Nina and Nathaniel Brown. Loving Grandmother of ten grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.
She loved and trusted the Lord in everything she did.
Her family will gather for home going services at the New Pitts Mortuary at 11 am - 1:00 PM in Milwaukee 5/12.
2031 West Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53212
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.