Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
ST. BERNARD PARISH
1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave.
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
ST. BERNARD PARISH
1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Caroline Lynch


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Caroline Lynch Notice
Marilyn Caroline Lynch

Wauwatosa - (nee Brekke)

Of Wauwatosa, WI, died peacefully at her home on October 19, 2019. Born January 11, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Charles and Josephine (nee Knauer) Brekke. Married John T. Lynch on June 9, 1956, in Milwaukee, WI. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, her 8 children, Maureen (Dan) Schinner of Wauwatosa, WI, Mike (Soledad) of Eau Claire, WI, Pat (Paula) of Green Bay, WI, Jane (Tom) Abshire of New Berlin, WI, Jack (John Schoenknecht) of Wauwatosa, WI, Daniel (Beth) of Burlington, WI, Barb (John) Handel of Elkhorn, WI, and Joe (Christy) Lynch of Ames, IA. 18 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, with 2 on the way. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Josephine Brekke; Sister, Joey Dennis; Grandsons, Patrick Abshire and Benjamin Lynch.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 25 at ST. BERNARD PARISH, 1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa from 1 - 2:45 PM with Memorial Mass at 3 PM.

Special thanks to Loretta Blandino and staff of VITAS hospice for the care given to Marilyn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bernard's adult and bell choirs.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
jsonline