Marilyn Caroline Lynch
Wauwatosa - (nee Brekke)
Of Wauwatosa, WI, died peacefully at her home on October 19, 2019. Born January 11, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Charles and Josephine (nee Knauer) Brekke. Married John T. Lynch on June 9, 1956, in Milwaukee, WI. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, her 8 children, Maureen (Dan) Schinner of Wauwatosa, WI, Mike (Soledad) of Eau Claire, WI, Pat (Paula) of Green Bay, WI, Jane (Tom) Abshire of New Berlin, WI, Jack (John Schoenknecht) of Wauwatosa, WI, Daniel (Beth) of Burlington, WI, Barb (John) Handel of Elkhorn, WI, and Joe (Christy) Lynch of Ames, IA. 18 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, with 2 on the way. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Josephine Brekke; Sister, Joey Dennis; Grandsons, Patrick Abshire and Benjamin Lynch.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 25 at ST. BERNARD PARISH, 1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa from 1 - 2:45 PM with Memorial Mass at 3 PM.
Special thanks to Loretta Blandino and staff of VITAS hospice for the care given to Marilyn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bernard's adult and bell choirs.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019