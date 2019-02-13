Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
OAK CREEK COMMUNTIY CENTER
8580 S. Howell Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
OAK CREEK COMMUNTIY CENTER
8580 S. Howell Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Cifaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Cifaldi

Notice Condolences Flowers

Cifaldi, Marilyn (Nee Bender) Of S. Milwaukee, was born to eternal life at the age of 86 on January 29, 2019. Beloved mother to Joseph Sindric (Betsy Zurowski), loving grandma to Jessica (Todd) Mathias and Kerry (Tim) Daly, great grandma to Jordon, Kyra, Layla and Raylan Sister to Christine Mani and family. Preceded in death by her sister Doris, brothers Ronald, Teddy, Mickey, Dickey and best friend Lois Mulqueen. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will take place Feb. 18th at the OAK CREEK COMMUNTIY CENTER, 8580 S. Howell Ave. at 1 PM. Family will greet guests from 11 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations in Marilyn's name to the . Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.