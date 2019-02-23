|
Solberg, Marilyn D. was called home on Feb. 9 at the age of 53 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by beloved parents Gerald and Gloria Solberg, and infant brother Joseph. Dearest sister of William (Carrie Petersen), Kathryn (Daniel) Czaplewski, and Janet, and sister-in-law Carol Karabelas. Awesome aunt of Mickey (Sara) O'Leary, William (Xong Sony Yang), Randy (Jaemin You), Yunsoon Li Solberg, Catrina Solberg, Matthew and Emily Czaplewski. Sweet great-aunt of Isabelle and Caitlin Solberg and Cecilia O'Leary. Fond "daughter" of Gloria Czaplewski. Also leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends Cheri Pfarrer, Karen Everett, Donna Miller, Paul Scritsmier, Jena Scherer, Ferguson Family, Julie Cucunato, Griffin Family, and her parish family at St. Vincent Pallotti Church. Marilyn's life was never easy, but always good. She found the bright side of everything and her ever-present smile reflected that light to others, wherever she was. Marilyn was one of the original athletes of the West Allis Special Olympics, earning many medals at local and state competitions. She was a valued employee of Shakey's Pizza for 15 years, and at Layton Terrace for 4. She loved God, the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, shopping, country and 80s music, dogs, Starbucks, and food. Mostly, Marilyn loved people and life. Her faith was strong and simple, and if you were in trouble, she prayed for you and cheered you up, even if she was suffering herself. Despite her disabilities and devastating illness, Marilyn never stopped hoping, smiling, or thinking of others. Special thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Dickson, Dr. Amy Hanna, and all the St.Luke's and West Allis staff, as well as St. Camillus Hospice and Sunrise Care Center, for caring for our dear sister during her battle. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 16 at 9 a.m. at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 201 N. 76th St., Milwaukee. Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home of Weyauwega is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to West Allis Special Olympics in Marilyn's name, if desired. Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home 920-867-3399 200 S. Mill St. Weyauwega, WI 54983 www.clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019