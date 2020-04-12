Resources
Marilyn "Lyn" Dimberg

Menomonee Falls - age 94, of Menomonee Falls, WI, passed away peacefully on April 05, 2020. Lyn is survived by her son Robert (Sheryl); her grandchildren Christopher (Amy) Dimberg, Kelsey (Greg) Mueller and Kathryn (Chris) Dimberg; her great grandchildren Azalea, Quincy, Anya and Leo along with other family and friends. Lyn is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, David Dimberg and her son Daniel Dimberg.

Lyn loved to travel with her husband David and a lot of their time was spent at their cottage in Door County.

Private family services were held. Donations in Lyn's name may go to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or to the Salvation Army. The family would like to give special thanks to the Gables at Germantown for the loving care shown to Lyn and her family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
