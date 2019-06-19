Ney, Marilyn Fayrene (Nee Jones) passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Carroll A. Ney for 54 years. Loving mother of the late Paul, Diane (Brian) Parys, Steve and Jon (Lois). Proud grandma and known to Sherielyn as Meemaw, and to Robert. Preceded in death by her sister and 6 brothers. Further survived by 3 aunts, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to ESCO/Erffmayer & Sons for everything they did for Fay and her family. She loved to cook, loved her dogs and was a faithful member of Summerfield UM Church for over 50 years. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Horizon Home Care and Hospice for their care and support to Fayrene and family over the past several months. Memorial Gathering on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at EASTBROOK CHURCH, 5353 N. Green Bay Road, Milwaukee from 10am until the Memorial Service at 11am. Private interment at Forest Home Cemetery. Memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Wisconsin www.jdrf.org appreciated.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary