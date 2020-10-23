Marilyn H. KruskeGreenfield - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, age 88 years. Loving wife of Richard for 66 years. Loving mother of Richard Kruske (Barbara), Thomas Kruske(Susan) and the late Paula Kruske. Proud grandma of her 2 granddaughters, Michele and Sarah and grandson, the late Adam Kruske. She is further survived by her brother, Paul Irvine (Elisa) and nephews David Irvine (Julie) and Bob Harris (Marybell) and nieces, Meg Lee (Byron) and Susan Abel. She is survived by sisters-in-law Sally Pelegrino (the late Bill), Darlene Klein (the late John), Sandy Rice (the late Bob), Patsy Corrao (Sal) and Lorretta Schiller (the late Richard) and brother-in-law Attilio Contardi (Janice) along with their many children and grandchildren.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 4:00-6:00 PM.. Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Inurnment Good Hope Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM (Meet at cemetery office). Please see funeral home website for complete notice and streaming information.