Marilyn I. TribleMarilyn I. Trible, 81 passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Marilyn was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 13, 1938 to Mary Trible. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Trible and her grandmother, Clara Janich. Survived by her cousins David (Sue) Janich, Mary (Brian) Cain and John (Jackie) Janich. Special godmother of Judy (Randy) Preder and Nicole (Gary) Sebastian. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Special thank you to Peggy Murray for her longtime love and care for Marilyn. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven where she was a Lector and a member of the Bell Choir. Marilyn was a former president of the Legal Secretaries in Milwaukee and a secretary at Polk Community College in Winter Haven. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd) 10AM until the time of Mass of Christian burial at11AM. Private interment Holy Cross cemetery.