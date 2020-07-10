1/1
Marilyn I. Trible
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn I. Trible

Marilyn I. Trible, 81 passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Marilyn was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 13, 1938 to Mary Trible. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Trible and her grandmother, Clara Janich. Survived by her cousins David (Sue) Janich, Mary (Brian) Cain and John (Jackie) Janich. Special godmother of Judy (Randy) Preder and Nicole (Gary) Sebastian. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Special thank you to Peggy Murray for her longtime love and care for Marilyn. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven where she was a Lector and a member of the Bell Choir. Marilyn was a former president of the Legal Secretaries in Milwaukee and a secretary at Polk Community College in Winter Haven. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd) 10AM until the time of Mass of Christian burial at11AM. Private interment Holy Cross cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial Mass
09:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved