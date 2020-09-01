Marilyn J. Armstrong(nee Mayworm) Reunited with her beloved husband Richard "Dick" on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 age 90 years. Loving mother of David (Jane) Armstrong and Nancy (Ron) Sudfeld. Proud grandma of Brian (Keara) Armstrong, Michael (Chelsea) Armstrong, Julie Armstrong, Christopher Sudfeld and Amanda Sudfeld. Great-grandma of Bennett Armstrong. Further survived by many dear friends at Parkwood Highlands, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Due to the Covid circumstances, private family services being held.Marilyn loved reading, crosswords and was an avid sports fan. If so desired, Memorials to Star of Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.