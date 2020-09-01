1/1
Marilyn J. Armstrong
Marilyn J. Armstrong

(nee Mayworm) Reunited with her beloved husband Richard "Dick" on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 age 90 years. Loving mother of David (Jane) Armstrong and Nancy (Ron) Sudfeld. Proud grandma of Brian (Keara) Armstrong, Michael (Chelsea) Armstrong, Julie Armstrong, Christopher Sudfeld and Amanda Sudfeld. Great-grandma of Bennett Armstrong. Further survived by many dear friends at Parkwood Highlands, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid circumstances, private family services being held.

Marilyn loved reading, crosswords and was an avid sports fan. If so desired, Memorials to Star of Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
