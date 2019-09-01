|
Marilyn J. Bordak
Milwaukee - Marilyn went to her Heavenly home on August 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband Robert "Bob," her parents Claude Sr. and Anna Dellevar, her infant sister Shirley, and younger brother Delmar. Marilyn was born on July 16, 1930 in Shelby Ohio.
Survived by older brother Claude Jr, sister in law Carol Dellevar, three children, Robert J (Kathleen), Dr. Glen A. M.D. (Peggy), Duane (Kristine), eight grandchildren, Michael (Samantha), David, Matthew, Annika, Erica, Mika, Katerina, and Alyssa. Three great grandchildren, Miles, Samuel and Lewis. Cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Marilyn met her husband Bob at a Milwaukee Eagle's Club dance in June, 1953. When Bob came home from the army they were married in October 1955. Marilyn worked at Clark Oil Company and Kurth Malting, then became a homemaker and mother to her children. Marilyn loved to do crafts including painting and ceramics. She crocheted and was an excellent seamstress, sewing drapes for three houses and making clothes for herself, her boys and grandchildren. Marilyn took classes at MATC in landscaping, upholstery, cake decorating, sewing, and flower arranging. She made many crafts for sale at St. Frederick (Nativity of the Lord) Catholic Church. Marilyn and Bob loved to travel, covering the lower United States, and Hawaii six times. They also traveled to Mexico, Canada, Bahamas and Dominican Republic. Marilyn loved to pick wild blueberries at Glen and Peggy's house in upper Michigan.
Marilyn was an expert gardener, growing vegetables and flowers from seed in her basement in the early spring, and then transplanting them into her yard. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren
She will be missed by all who knew her. Her family would like to thank her personal caregivers for their help the last couple of years of her life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to "Project Concern".
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church (4611S. Kirkwood Ave., Cudahy, WI 53110). Mass of Christian Burial at church on Saturday at 11:00AM. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow. All attendees are welcome.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019