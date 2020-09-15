1/1
Marilyn J. Clark
Marilyn J. Clark

Oconomowoc - (nee Murphy) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her son Lawrence (Leah) Clark of Oconomowoc, her daughter Susan Jorgensen of Watertown, grandchildren Heather (Mark) Schmeling, Sara (Patrick) Doege, Jill (Wes) Van Allen, Jamie Schroepfer, Joseph (Mindy) Schroepfer, Sally (Dan) Sebern, Kerry Schroepfer, Tracy Schroepfer, and Kristin Schroepfer; great grandchildren Joshua and Zachary Van Allen, Matthew and Megan Schroepfer, Kayla Doege, Mark Schmeling Jr., Lily and Nathaniel Sebern, Josie and Emily Schroepfer, sister-in-law Joann Murphy, cousin Patrick (Mary) Reardon, and beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband Kenneth, her daughter Karen and son-in-law Daniel Schroepfer, grandsons Peter and Daniel Schroepfer, her brother Patrick Murphy Jr., and her sister Colleen and brother-in-law Leo Duggan.

Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St, Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
