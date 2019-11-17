Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Domagalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Domagalski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Domagalski Notice
Marilyn J. Domagalski

Bay View, WI - Born to Eternal Life November 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Cherished aunt of Jeff (Arlene) Clauer, Don Kirst, Jean Domagalski, Tim (Michele) Kirst, Dan (Michelle) Domagalski, the late Sue Clauer. Preceded in death by siblings Ellen Kirst, Ruth Clauer, Hilbert Domagalski and her parents Anton and Irma (nee Ollmann). Also survived by great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at THE FUNERAL HOME, with funeral service to follow, at 7PM. Private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Marilyn was an employee of AC Delco for over 30 years.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline