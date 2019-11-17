|
|
Marilyn J. Domagalski
Bay View, WI - Born to Eternal Life November 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Cherished aunt of Jeff (Arlene) Clauer, Don Kirst, Jean Domagalski, Tim (Michele) Kirst, Dan (Michelle) Domagalski, the late Sue Clauer. Preceded in death by siblings Ellen Kirst, Ruth Clauer, Hilbert Domagalski and her parents Anton and Irma (nee Ollmann). Also survived by great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at THE FUNERAL HOME, with funeral service to follow, at 7PM. Private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Marilyn was an employee of AC Delco for over 30 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019