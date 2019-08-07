|
Eimer-Dorn, Marilyn J. Born December 11, 1952. Passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Age 66. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Dorn. Beloved daughter of the late Earl A. and the late Irene L. Eimer. Loving sister to the late Noreen and the late Gary. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Service at 11:00am at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019