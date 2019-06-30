|
|
Gale, Marilyn J. Of Waukesha passed away June 25, 2019 at age 86. She taught for Milwaukee Public Schools for many years. Loving mother of Lynn (Kevin) Snowden, Douglas (Patricia) Gale and Kathy Gale (Jim Durnil). Proud grandmother of David (fiancee Natsumi) Snowden and Jonathan Snowden, Jacob and Thomas Durnil, Emily Gale, Maj. Sean (Claire) Ryan and Capt. Matthew J. (Kelsey) Ryan and 2 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Stuart and brother Richard Fluegel. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019