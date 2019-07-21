|
Gale, Marilyn J. (Nee Fluegel) Of Waukesha passed away June 25, 2019 at age 86. She taught for Milwaukee Public Schools for many years. Loving mother of Lynn (Kevin) Snowden, Douglas (Patricia) Gale and Kathy Gale (Jim Durnil). Proud grandmother of David (fiancee Natsumi) Snowden and Jonathan Snowden, Jacob and Thomas Durnil, Emily Gale, Maj. Sean (Claire) Ryan and Capt. Matthew J. (Kelsey) Ryan and 2 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Stuart and brother Richard Fluegel. Private burial was held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Visitation Sat., July 27th from 9:30AM until the 11AM service at the FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019