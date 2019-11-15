|
Marilyn J. Merkl
Marilyn J. Merkl, age 81, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Marilyn was born on February 24, 1938 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Joseph and Cecelia (Theis) Merkl.
She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law: Barbara (Robert) May, Crandon; two nephews; two great-nephews; two great-nieces, other relatives and friends also survive.
According to Marilyn's wishes no services will be held with burial of her cremated remains to take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019