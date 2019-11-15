Services
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Merkl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Merkl


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Merkl Notice
Marilyn J. Merkl

Marilyn J. Merkl, age 81, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Marilyn was born on February 24, 1938 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Joseph and Cecelia (Theis) Merkl.

She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law: Barbara (Robert) May, Crandon; two nephews; two great-nephews; two great-nieces, other relatives and friends also survive.

According to Marilyn's wishes no services will be held with burial of her cremated remains to take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline