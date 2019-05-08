Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Nettesheim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Nettesheim

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marilyn J. Nettesheim Notice
Nettesheim, Marilyn J. (Nee Groeling) Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Harry" Nettesheim. Loving mother of Debbie Kron, Cindy Alexander, Tim (Susie) Nettesheim, Joel (Donna) Nettesheim, Patrick (Michele) Nettesheim, Lisa (Christian) Richter. Proud grandmother of Adam (Kate Rosenberg) Kron, Jason (Sophy) Kron, Kristen Kron, the late Brian Kron; Eric (Natalie) Alexander, Cheryl (Chris) Hartzel, Karen (Chris) Dean; Morgan (Eric) Halvorson, Maggie, Michael, Sara Nettesheim; Laura, Catherine Nettesheim; Sophie, Olivia Nettesheim; Camille and Annabel Richter. Great grandmother of Annika, Ethan, Thomas, Jake, Jackson and Charlie. Further survived by wonderful friends and relatives, and the cherished members of her bridge group. Visitation at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Saturday, May 11 from 9:30 AM, until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Private interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Marilyn was a Registered Nurse and proudly earned her bachelor's degree from Marquette University. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pro-Life Wisconsin or the charitable organization of your choice.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now