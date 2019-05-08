|
Nettesheim, Marilyn J. (Nee Groeling) Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Harry" Nettesheim. Loving mother of Debbie Kron, Cindy Alexander, Tim (Susie) Nettesheim, Joel (Donna) Nettesheim, Patrick (Michele) Nettesheim, Lisa (Christian) Richter. Proud grandmother of Adam (Kate Rosenberg) Kron, Jason (Sophy) Kron, Kristen Kron, the late Brian Kron; Eric (Natalie) Alexander, Cheryl (Chris) Hartzel, Karen (Chris) Dean; Morgan (Eric) Halvorson, Maggie, Michael, Sara Nettesheim; Laura, Catherine Nettesheim; Sophie, Olivia Nettesheim; Camille and Annabel Richter. Great grandmother of Annika, Ethan, Thomas, Jake, Jackson and Charlie. Further survived by wonderful friends and relatives, and the cherished members of her bridge group. Visitation at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Saturday, May 11 from 9:30 AM, until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Private interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Marilyn was a Registered Nurse and proudly earned her bachelor's degree from Marquette University. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pro-Life Wisconsin or the charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019