Marilyn Jacobs
(Nee Schain) Age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert Jacobs. Cherished mother of Gary (Ann) Jacobs, Judy (Dr. Mark) Paschen, Melody (Nadav) Cassuto, and Jonathan (Ann) Jacobs. Loving grandmother of Aaron (Susie) Jacobs, Caleb (Tara) Jacobs, Mitch (Naomi) Paschen, Adam Paschen, Joel Paschen, Guy (Karina) Cassuto, Shimrit Cassuto, Sigalit Cassuto, Sam Jacobs, and Ben Jacobs. Dear great-grandmother of Samantha and Amy Jacobs, Eliana Jacobs, Ava, Noah and Leah Paschen. Dear sister of Barbara (Bill) Spitz and sister-in-law of the late Bruce (the late Jane) Jacobs and the late Sherwood (the late Seema) Gorens. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services Thursday, March 12th (TODAY) at 11:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 West North Avenue, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Shir Hadash, P.O. Box 170632, Milwaukee, WI 53217.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020