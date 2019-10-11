Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
Marilyn K. (Ruf) Grayson

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, October 10, 2019 at age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late William. Dear mother of Patricia Kiefer, David Haidlinger and the late Robert Haidlinger, Jr. Loving grandmother of Raymond and Andrew (Tracie) Kiefer. Sister of Kathleen (Robert) Laven. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the Funeral Home 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Our thanks to the kind staff at Lutheran Home Memory Care for their loving support over the past 7 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or Lutheran Home appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
