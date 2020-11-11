1/1
Marilyn L. Gauthier
Marilyn L. Gauthier

Passed away Peacefully November 8, 2020, at the age of 82. Beloved wife for 65 years to Ronald F. Gauthier. Cherished mother of Diane (the late Steve) Bruns and Laurie Alumbaugh. Adoring grandma of 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchidren. Dear sister of the late Gloria (the late Gerry) Winnega, the late Eleanor (the late Don) Artz, Norma (the late Edward) Drescher and Grace (Bob) Gott.

Memorial Service Saturday, November 14th at 3:00 pm at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS, N35 W24130 Pewaukee Road. Visitation Saturday at the church from 1:00 pm until time of service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
at the church
NOV
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
