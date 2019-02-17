Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Miller, Marilyn L. (Nee Raney) Finally found peace with her Lord and Savior, and was reunited with her beloved Roger, on February 11th, 2019 at the age of 85. She was the best mom of David, Kathy (Guy) Moore, and Donnie (Barb). Loving grandma of Guy Michael (Jessie), Jason (Nicole), Melissa (Tony), Evan, Kevin (Kristina), and Aaron. Most proud great-grandma of Hailey, Micah, Maxwell, Silas, and Benjamin. Mom will be remembered for her love of family, music, and babies. The family would like to thank Badger Hospice for their care of our mom in her last days. A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 19th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners 53130, from 4:30 to 6pm followed by a memorial service at 6pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
