Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Marilyn Lucille Pawlak


1944 - 2019
Marilyn Lucille Pawlak Notice
Marilyn Lucille Pawlak

Franklin - (nee FIX)

Joined her beloved husband Alfred, on September 29, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving mother of Dean Allen (Megann) Pawlak and Deanna Mary (Matthew) Lawerenz. Beloved grandma of Ashley, Joshua and Zachariah. Dear friend and partner of Arnie Kuchta. Sister of Richard (Donna) Fix, Jim (Carol) Skopek, Rose Fix and Ralph (Jean) Pawlak. Also loved by Tinkerbell, many other fur babies, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Wednesday, October 2, 1 PM - 3 PM. Funeral service at 3 PM. Private burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Marilyn enjoyed golf and playing cards with Arnie and her family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019
